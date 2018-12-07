Inside Navya Naveli’s birthday party with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Khushi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is one of the most talked about star kids in the industry. She recently celebrated her birthday and the pictures of the celebrations have now been shared online. Navya turned 21 on December 6 and celebrated her birthday with her family and friends.

A video from her birthday party surfaced on an online fanpage and shows the Nandas as well as the Bachchans in attendance. While her father Nikhil Nanda can be seen in the video, her mother Shweta, along with aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, grandmother Jaya Bachchan and cousin Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen singing “Happy Birthday” as she cuts the cake.

After celebrating her birthday with family, Navya went on to celebrate the day with her friends - actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shloka Birla. She wore a black spaghetti top and a matching polka-dotted skirt paired with sports shoes. Khushi too looked stylish in a black top and checkered mini skirt and so did Shanaya, who wore in a white crop top paired with checkered pants.

Shweta had shared a cute childhood picture of Navya along with an emotional message. She wrote, “The years didn’t fly by, they took their time, and you earned every single one of them! We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along ... here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6 month old, that I really didn’t know what to make of! HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOUV, you make it look easy, even when it isn’t,” and ended it with “I love you.”

Uncle Abhishek Bachchan had also shared a special birthday message while calling her the ‘coolest kid’. He wrote, “To the coolest kid in the world... Happy 21st Birthday my Navya. You are now “officially” a little lady, and a very gracious, loving and caring one at that too. From a baby who used to fit in the palm of my hand to becoming one of my dearest friends, you’ve always been mamu’s pet. Never change! Love you!”

Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey, who is working on her debut film Student of the Year 2, also wished her on Instagram. She wished her “Happy Birthday Bro” along with a childhood picture from their pool outing. The little Navya can be seen in a two-piece swimming costume on the right while Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is in front of Ananya and Shanaya is on the left.”

Ananya Pandey shared this picture in her Instagram stories.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:36 IST