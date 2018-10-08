Inside pics of Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur, wife Priya Sachdev’s baby shower

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur and wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, 42, have been busy preparing to welcome their first child together in December. The soon-to-be mama had a baby shower with her closest family and friends to celebrate, and it was so pretty. Priya , who is seven months pregnant, showed off her baby bump in a purple floral dress at her luxurious baby shower.

In addition to the delicious-looking sweet treats, Priya’s baby shower boasted an array of bite-sized foods perfect for nibbling with a drink in hand. While we don’t know where or when the bash went down, we do know it was nothing short of magical.

INSIDE VIDEO from Priya Sachdev Kapur's baby shower! pic.twitter.com/MZY4RgO1aR — pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 7, 2018

The above video gave a quick look at the party and the decorations we saw included gorgeous, elegant floral arrangements, teddy bears, an elaborate wall covered in greenery that bore the words, “Oh Baby” and endless balloon displays with blue, white and gold balloons. Yes, it looked as amazing as it sounds.

With all of this blue, we have to wonder, are Sunjay and Priya expecting a boy? The internet is reading into the decor colour choice, but maybe it’s just a coincidence. We’ll have to wait and see. However, while sharing details on the luxe soirée, Pinkvilla reported that the buzz is that Sunjay and Priya, are in fact, set to welcome a baby boy.

Aside from expecting her second child -- she has a daughter named Safira Chatwal, with ex-husband Vikram Chatwal -- Priya has had many celebrations lately, including her and Sunjay’s first wedding anniversary on April 13. Meanwhile, we’re sure the celebrations will continue as the baby’s due date approaches.

Socialite Priya Sachdev is Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur’s third wife. Before her, he was married to actor Karisma Kapoor -- with who he has two children, Samiera, 13 and Kiaan, 8 -- but the two got divorced in 2016.

