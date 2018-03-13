Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdev wishes Karisma Kapoor’s kids on their birthdays. Check out her posts

Karisma Kapoor’s kids celebrated their birthdays on Monday and Tuesday and stepmom Priya Sachdev only has sweet wishes for them. She made two new Instagram posts to wish Samaira and Kiaan on turning 13 and 8 respectively.

“Happy Birthday #Samaira wishing you a very Happy 13th Birthday Princess. you are officially a Teenager now...! Love you,” she wrote for Samaira. “Happy Birthday #Kiaan you are 8 years old today ... you are the star in all our lives Shine Bright!,” she wrote for Kiaan. Her husband and Samaira and Kiaan’s father, Sunjay Kapur is seen in both the photos.

Karisma also wished her children on their back-to-back birthdays through Instagram. Samaira’s pictures from her birthday party on Monday also went viral.

Priya is industrialist Sunjay Kapoor’s third wife. He married Priya in April 2016 in New Delhi then flew to New York for the reception. They were rumoured to have been a couple since 2013.

With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

Sunjay and Karisma got married in 2003 and their very messy divorce got finalised in June 2016. Things started getting sour after 2005. The Delhi high court advised the couple to explore the possibility of a settlement. Karisma moved out of Kapur’s house in 2010, which was when her son Kiaan was born. She then permanently shifted base to Mumbai. In 2014, the two decided to end their 12-year-long marriage and filed for divorce through mutual consent.

