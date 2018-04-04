IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan confirms replacing Ranveer Singh as star performer

Days after Bollywood star Ranveer Singh had to cancel his performance at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Indian Premiere League 2018 due to his injury, Hrithik Roshan has confirmed his presence at the ceremony that will be held on April 7.

Hrithik said in a press statement, “Yes I can officially confirm that I will be performing for the opening ceremony of IPL. I have already started rehearsing for it. It will be fun to perform in front of a live audience once again.” Here’s a picture of Hrithik during his practice with Shaimak Davar.

Hrithik will be performing for the finale act of the opening ceremony at the IPL this year. The superstar reportedly began his rehearsals on Tuesday and will be seen performing to a medley of his own hit songs. The line up of songs includes Dhoom Machale (Dhoom), Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai), Baware Baware and Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara).

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez will also perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2018 at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

