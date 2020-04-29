e-paper
Irrfan Khan had only a 3-minute role in his first film, designed his own costume

Irrfan Khan had only a 3-minute role in his first film, designed his own costume

Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, designed his costume in Karamati Coat.The versatile actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

bollywood Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan in Karamati Coat.
Irrfan Khan in Karamati Coat.
         

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai at the age of 53, after he was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. He had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

Irrfan won acclaim in Bollywood as well as internationally, with films such as Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire and Haider. Before he made it big in films, he was acting in television shows.

During an appearance on the chat show Son of Abish, Irrfan opened up about his first film, Karamati Coat. The film, which was released in 1993, revolved around a ragpicker who is gifted a magical coat by a stranger.

Irrfan said that he was over the moon to land a role in Karamati Coat, even though his role was only three minutes long. “I was very happy because one just wants to work in cinema. Everyone kept appreciating me in television but I wanted to become a cinema actor. No one was offering me roles, even though everyone was appreciating me. But I got this part. So I was very happy and I thought that this is my big break,” he said.

Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53

In fact, Irrfan was so overjoyed to bag a role in Karamati Coat, that he even designed his own outfit for the film. “For this, I got so excited that I made my own costume, chose the colours and everything. And the film had a walking shot; out of the three minutes, one and a half minutes was just the walking shot,” he said.

Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium as a father going to extreme lengths to give his daughter the education of her dreams. The film hit the theatres last month but its box office run was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

