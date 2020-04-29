Irrfan Khan lives through his work, here are 8 of his most memorable films including his last

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:06 IST

Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday leaving his millions of friends and fans in shock and tears. But his remarkable work in the film industry will live on for ages. The actor delivered several critically-acclaimed performances in films as diverse as Haider and Angrezi Medium, The Luchbox and Piku.

Here are some of his best films which brought out the best in him:

Angrezi Medium (2020)

The actor couldn’t participate in the promotions of his last film Angrezi Medium due to ill health but his work was enough to do the talking. The actor returned to play a doted father eager to fulfil the dreams of his daughter in what was to be his last film. The film released on Disney + Hotstar last month.

Hindi Medium (2017)

Irrfan will forever be remembered as the middle-class man from Hindi Medium who would go to any length to get his daughter an admission in a decent school in Delhi. The film resonated with a very wide audience, making the film an instant hit.

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in Piku.

Piku (2015)

Piku will always remain one of the most memorable films of Irrfan’s career. Shoojit Sircar turned Irrfan into an impatient yet resourceful businessman Rana Chaudhary in the light-hearted drama, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Haider (2014)

Haider, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, saw Irrfan playing a crucial part of the film’s narrative. The actor essayed the role of Roohdaar, who reminded Shahid Kapoor’s titular character to avenge the death of his father. Despite Shahid, Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor in the star cast, Irrfan got some of the best lines in the film.

Irrfan Khan in a still from The Lunchbox

The Luchbox (2013)

Irrfan stole the spotlight in The Luchbox, a charming film about a lunch box mix-up that ignited an unlikely friendship. The film told the story of how lonely people can be in a teeming metropolis. The film was showered with awards and acclaim including a BAFTA Award nomination.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Irrfan won his first National Award for best actor for playing a dacoit in Paan Singh Tomar, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Irrfan successfully showed the journey of a dedicated and passionate athlete to an angry man who feels betrayed by the system as well as society.

Irrfan Khan and Tabu in a still from Maqbool.

Maqbool (2003)

It was no regular phenomenon to see an actor winning hearts with the portrayal of a devilish character but Irrfan made the audience fall in love with him in Maqbool. He played the titular role of Miyan Maqbool, styled on Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Maqbool is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The film had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and it was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2004.

Haasil (2003)

Haasil, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia remains a top favourite among Irrfan fans. The actor played a student leader who grew up from a friend, philosopher, and guide to a murderer, abductor, and a ticking time bomb-- with great conviction.

