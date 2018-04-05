Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium beats Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China, earns Rs 24.31 cr on day one

Even as Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail is getting rave reviews before the theatrical release on Friday, his previous film Hindi Medium is breaking records in China. The film reportedly collected Rs 24.31 crore on its opening day. This is the third Hindi film to release in China this year after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Earlier, Aamir’s Dangal did a record business in the country last year. However, Hindi Medium has surpassed the opening day collections of Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Speaking about the massive response Hindi Medium received, producer Dinesh Vijan of Madock Films said in a statement, “When a different culture enjoys content that’s deeply rooted in our own culture, it’s exhilarating because it’s unexpected. And then it makes one realize how alike we all really are. Hindi Medium’s achievement in China truly celebrates the universal language of the film and that’s what I am so proud about.”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan earns Rs 55.2 crore in China in first weekend, fails to beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Dangal hit China theatres in 2017 and collected Rs 12.99 crore on day one of the release. The Aamir Khan film made $189 million (Rs 1,200 crore) in the Chinese market and is among one of the most successful foreign films in China.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China in March and made an opening day collection of Rs 14.61. It has so far made Rs 300 crore.

Salman Khan’s first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

While Dangal was given 62,000 shows in China, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was allotted 19,000 shows.

Hindi Medium traces the story of a couple’s struggle to find an ‘English medium school’ for their daughter. Irrfan plays the father while Saba Qamar essays the role of the mother.

