Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium crosses Rs 150 cr mark in China

Irrfan Khan’s film Hindi Medium released in China on April 4 and the extended weekend collections show that the film has stayed rock solid since release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#HindiMedium is ROCK-STEADY on weekdays, after its *5-day extended weekend* in CHINA... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark on Tue [Day 7]...Extended weekend: $ 21.33 mn. Note: The film opened on Wed. Hence, Wed to Sun biz. Mon $ 1.29 mn Tue $ 1.20 mn, Total: $ 23.82 million [₹ 155.10 cr].”

The film also stars Pakistani actor Sabah Qamar and deals with the pressure that parents are under when it comes to getting admission at best schools for their children. The movie shows Irrfan and Sabah trying to get their daughter admitted in one of the affluent English medium schools and documents to what extent the parent go to make this possible.

#HindiMedium is ROCK-STEADY on weekdays, after its *5-day extended weekend* in CHINA... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark on Tue [Day 7]...

Extended weekend: $ 21.33 mn

Note: The film opened on Wed. Hence, Wed to Sun biz.

Mon $ 1.29 mn

Tue $ 1.20 mn

Total: $ 23.82 million [₹ 155.10 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2018

They move from Chandni Chowk to Vasant Kunj, host a party for their rich neighbours and even try to handpick friends for their daughter. The film released in India on May 19, 2017, and was received well by critics and audience alike. The film also turned out to be one of the few successful films of 2017 at the box office.

Irrfan’s Blackmail was released on April 6 in India and received mixed reactions from critics and audiences. The film is about a husband who finds out that his wife is cheating on him and ends up blackmailing her about the same.

Follow @htshowbiz for more