Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium releases in China today. Could it repeat Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal’s success?

One of 2017’s biggest sleeper hits, Hindi Medium is about to tap into the Chinese market on Wednesday. The Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar film’s prospects look strong with pre-sales already recorded at USD 350,000 (Rs 2.2 crore). This will be the third Hindi film to release in China after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Aamir’s Dangal did a record business in the country last year.

Bollywood trade analyst Ramesh Bala gave details on Tuesday. “#Bollywood Sleeper Hit #HindiMedium releases in #China tomorrow.. During the #QingmingFestival holiday.. Adv Booking looks solid.. Day 1 already has $350K worth pre-sales.. Review ratings are looking good.. Hoping for the best!,” he tweeted. Indian films with socially relevant themes are increasingly resonating with Chinese audiences.

#Bollywood Sleeper Hit #HindiMedium releases in #China tomorrow.. During the #QingmingFestival holiday..



Adv Booking looks solid.. Day 1 already has $350K worth pre-sales..



Review ratings are looking good.. Hoping for the best! 👍 pic.twitter.com/oFGV3NMhQ8 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 3, 2018

Hindi Medium is a comedy about a couple’s struggle to get their daughter an admission in a posh English medium school. They pretend to be poor and destitute to illegally and immorally grab a seat for their child. Irrfan plays the father, Saba plays the mother while Amrita Singh and Deepak Dobriyal play supporting characters.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal made $189 million (Rs 1,200 crore) in the Chinese market and is the second most successful movie to ever release in the country after Transformers 5. It took the top spot at the Chinese box office for 16 consecutive days. It is also the most successful Indian film to ever be made with gross earnings of Rs 1,700 crore. Aamir’s Secret Superstar also released to excellent reaction in China.

#BajrangiBhaijaan nears ₹ 300 cr mark in China... Total after Weekend 5 [till 1 April 2018]: $ 45.42 million [₹ 295.32 cr]... EXCELLENT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the latest Hindi film to release in China, in February. It has so far made Rs 300 crore.

Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary was earlier asked if his film will be able to do better business than Aamir’s films? “I think all of us owe Aamir Khan for showing an initiative and vision in taking Hindi cinema to a new and large audience. Without ‘Dangal’, the Chinese audience may have not been familiar with the new Hindi cinema emerging here that blends entertainment with strong social themes,” Chaudhary told IANS.

“Secret Superstar has established that even smaller Hindi films have an opportunity there. We would like ‘Hindi Medium’ to do well and continue the trend. We are a continuation, not a competition,” he added in the same interview.

Irrfan will be seen again on the big screens at home this Friday with his latest release, Blackmail. The actor also recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuro endocrine tumour.He is currently in UK for his treatment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more