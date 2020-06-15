Irrfan Khan’s son Babil ‘can’t find the words’ to express grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

bollywood

The son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil, has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. Irrfan died after a two-year battle with cancer in April.

On Instagram, Babil shared a picture of Sushant, and wrote in the caption, “WTF is happening? I can’t find the words. Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead.” Babil’s post has received 10000 ‘likes’. Several people left broken-heart emojis in the comments section, while one person wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.”

While the police have confirmed that Sushant died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found at his residence.Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

On Sunday, many members of the film community such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sushant former collaborators such as Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others left condolence messages for the actor.

Sushant was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others. He was 34. “The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” his spokesperson said on Sunday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

