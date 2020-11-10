e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens heartbreaking poem for him, posts unseen new pic: ‘how could you settle for less’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens heartbreaking poem for him, posts unseen new pic: ‘how could you settle for less’

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, has shared an emotional poem for him, along with an unseen picture of his parents, locked in a loving embrace. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 07:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Irrfan Khan with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar.
Irrfan Khan with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar.
         

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, has shared a sweet picture of his parents. Irrfan died earlier this year, after a two-year battle with cancer, and Babil has been sharing regular remembrances on social media.

In his latest post, shared on Monday, he wrote a poem: “It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you.”

The picture shows Irrfan and wife Sutapa Sikdar in a loving embrace. Hundreds of people left heart emojis in the comments section of Babil’s post.

 

In an earlier note, Babil had written about his mother. “You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did,” he said, seemingly addressing Irrfan, adding, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: ‘I don’t want to be judged by my religion, I am a human being’

Babil, who is studying filmmaking in the UK, recently left India to rejoin his studies. Sutapa had written with a photo of the two of them at the airport, “You have seen them grow and then they go. “Travel and tell no one live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things. ‘#kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bihar election 2020: Counting begins across 243 seats
Bihar election 2020: Counting begins across 243 seats
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
‘He’s not comfortable’: Rohit explains why Hardik is unlikely to bowl
‘He’s not comfortable’: Rohit explains why Hardik is unlikely to bowl
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveTejashwi YadavHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In