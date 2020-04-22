Irrfan Khan’s ‘will to fight is next level’, says Angrezi Medium co-star Deepak Dobriyal, recalls personal conversation

bollywood

Irrfan Khan’s co-stars in Angrezi Medium, actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, have commended his spirit on the film’s set. Irrfan shot for the film while undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

Radhika, who played the daughter of Irrfan’s character, told Pinvilla in an interview, “Everybody was aware of and sensitive to the situation. I think the credit goes to Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, and the whole team. The respect that they gave him was commendable. Especially for Homi and Irrfan sir, they understand each other like no one else. Watching Irrfan sir work, no layman would know that he battled with the disease recently. He was involved in the process. He gave his 200 percent. He would do lines as many times as you want.”

Radhika added that after the shoot, Irrfan would sit with the others and discuss the scenes. She said, “What he has done is just inexplicable. He is all hearts.”

Angrezi Medium, a standalone sequel to Hindi Medium, was one of the last films to be released before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. It was subsequently released on streaming.

Deepak Dobriyal called Irrfan “a philosopher, apart from being a great actor.” He recalled, “Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him ‘Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.’ And he said, ‘arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.’ I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a supporting role. Kareena had said in an interview that working with Irrfan was the biggest reason she took on the small role. “I wanted to work with Irrfan and that’s the reason I took up this role,” she said, according to an Asian Age report.

