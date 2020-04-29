‘Irrfan, this is not the way’: Anupam Kher fights tears in emotional video message. Watch

bollywood

A tearful Anupam Kher expressed his sadness at the passing of actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan died on Wednesday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

“Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti,” Kher wrote on Twitter.

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

In his video message, he said, “I am completely shattered and deeply saddened to know about the passing away of a very, very dear friend and colleague, and drama school junior, Irrfan Khan. It is not only a loss for the Hindi film industry, but also for the country and the international entertainment world. He was a wonderful actor, that goes without saying, but he was also a wonderful human being, with a great sense of humour.”

Kher continued, “It’s so frightening and awful to talk about him in the past tense. It’s too soon. 53 is no age. We’re already struggling with the pandemic, trying to hold back our depression, and then for this news to come... It’s very sad. My heart goes out to his wife and children. It will take us many years to register that he’s not among us. It will take us many, many moments of... I just want to pray for his departed soul.”

He concluded, “Sometimes words are so insufficient to express shock and grief. I will miss him. The world will miss him. May God rest his soul.” Fighting back tears, he said, “Irrfan, this is not the way to deal with us... I...” and trailed off.

Other Bollywood personalities who’ve paid tribute to the actor include Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn; politicians Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi; cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and others.

