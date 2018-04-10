Isabelle Kaif to Ishaan Khatter: These star siblings are all set to make their Bollywood debut

Much like star kids, star siblings are believed to have it easy in filmdom. Reason: The older brother or sister has already made a place in the industry, so following in their footsteps will automatically get the younger one the best of everything, including a dream debut. However, experts and the makers who are launching a host of such siblings, beg to differ.

Trade expert Atul Mohan says, “The debut film has to be perfect. No doubt you’ll get instant fame and recognition because you are related to a celebrity, but it’s your talent which will take you ahead. We’ve seen in the past how star brothers and sisters tried their hand [but failed].”

Who’s joining Bollywood now? Well, a host of names such as Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur and Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter, to name a few.

And, what’s in store for them? “A lot of pressure” and comparisons with the sibling who is already a star, says producer Bhushan Kumar, who is launching Isabelle Kaif in a dance film. “That pressure is always there,” adds Kumar.

Actor Neha Sharma’s sister, Aisha, who is making her debut alongside John Abraham, recently told HT, “There has been no backing... The route has always been [through] auditions!”

On Siblings Day today, we look at the new faces set to enter Bollywood.

ISHAAN KHATTER (BROTHER OF SHAHID KAPOOR)

Ishaan’s first film, Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds (BTC), is nearing its release, and he has already shot portions of his next, Dhadak, also starring the late Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. “[With BTC] Ishaan has taken a very different route than most debutants, and this will keep everyone focused on him,” says trade expert Atul Mohan. Komal Nahta, another trade analyst and critic, doesn’t consider BTC as Ishaan’s first film. “For posterity, the film which will be considered his debut will be Dhadak, which has already proven itself in Marathi, and is being backed by Karan Johar. (Dhadak is the official remake of the 2017 Marathi film Sairat).”

ISABELLE KAIF (SISTER OF KATRINA KAIF)

Isabelle Kaif (L) will make her debut in Time To Dance.

Isabelle’s debut was a much-discussed topic till it was revealed that she will make her debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance. “Katrina is one of the biggest actors in India, and we happened to see Isabelle with her,” says Bhushan Kumar, producer of the film. “We wanted a fresh face, and found her to be a fine dancer. The pairing [with Sooraj] was good, too. “Isabelle has been practicing for the past four months in my office studio, and she’s working really hard.”

AHAN SHETTY (BROTHER OF ATHIYA SHETTY)

When Ahan is likely to make his debut is yet to be announced, but what’s confirmed is that producer Sajid Nadiadwala will launch him. Trade analyst Komal Nahta says, “I’ve been told by the person training Ahan that he will be one of the best action heroes because he’s quick. He will do the right thing by being launched in an action film.”

AISHA SHARMA (SISTER OF NEHA SHARMA)

An established model, Aisha has been cast opposite Bollywood star John Abraham in Milap Zaveri’s directorial Satyameva Jayate. And, Zaveri says that Aisha “isn’t feeling any pressure” to emulate her sister. “I was looking for a new girl, and Aisha was a great choice. She is a confident performer... She has the potential to chart her own path successfully,” he adds.

NUPUR SANON (SISTER OF KRITI SANON)

Rumours have been flying thick and fast about Sajid Nadiadwala launching Nupur in a film. Komal Nahta says, “Who better than Sajid to give Nupur a debut? He’s a producer with a Midas touch. Whatever he touches, turns to gold. Nupur’s sister Kriti [Sanon] was also launched by Sajid in Heropanti (2014).”

