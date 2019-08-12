Ishaan Khatter dangerously hangs from a rock in Austria, internet calls him ‘ishpiderman’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Ishaan Khatter, along with his elder brother Shahid Kapoor, were on a bike tour of Europe and from the pictures they have been sharing, the experience seems nothing short of magic. Now, the Dhadak actor has shared a new picture where he is seen hanging from a rock, much like popular comic book character, Spiderman.

Sharing the picture, Ishaan wrote: “Somewhere 6,223 kilometres away.” An Instagram user dubbed him ‘ishpiderman’. In the picture, Ishaan is holding on to a rocky outcrop and his pose does remind one of Spidey. The location mentions Grossglockner, the highest mountain in Austria.

For the last few days Shahid, Ishaan, actor Kunal Kemmu and some of their other friends have been biking across Switzerland and sharing a bunch of pictures and giving their fans an update of their trip. Sharing one picture with the three Bollywood actors and another friend of theirs in the same frame, Ishaan simply left an emoji. It was at a place called Obersee, Switzerland, well known for its picturesque lake.

Four days back, Ishaan had shared a picture from a village called Andermatt, Switzerland. Posting the picture of the quaint village, he had written: “Fairy dusted village.” On August 6, Shahid had shared a picture with all the boys in a single frame. He had written: “Happy vibes. Boys with their toys.”

While Ishaan hasn’t appeared in any film post the success of his film Dhadak in 2018, Shahid delivered a monster hit with Kabir Singh. Both were remakes in Hindi; while Kabir Singh is a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Dhadak is a remake of hit Marathi film, Sairat.

