Ishaan Khatter lays his head in Janhvi Kapoor’s lap in romantic new pic

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s paths may have diverged after their debut Bollywood film, Dhadak, but they’re still holding onto each other. Ishaan on Wednesday shared a new black & white picture of himself, posing with Janhvi, on his Instagram.

The picture, in which Ishaan’s head is resting on Janhvi’s lap, is possibly a leftover from one of the several photoshoots they have done together. The duo have posed for Filmfare and Harper’s Bazaar previously.

Ishaan and Janhvi’s crackling chemistry was there for all to see leading up to Dhadak’s release. And they continued being seen in public even after the film went on to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box office. They’ve been spotted everywhere from Bollywood parties to sweaty gym sessions.

But their respect for each other isn’t limited to their personal friendship, either. “Till now, he is the only person I have worked with, and it was easy to team up with him because I think we get along really well. Also, as an actor, I am in awe of him and the way he approaches his scenes. Plus, he has great energy [as an actor], and it is probably because he is new too. But what helped me a lot was the fact that he is {a} more experienced {actor} than me,” Janhvi told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

While Ishaan had already made his movie debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak was Janhvi’s first film. She quickly signed on to her follow-up, director Karan Johar’s large-scale historical epic, Takht. She will play a supporting role in the film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 15:04 IST