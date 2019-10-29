Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula share family pics on Diwali, Shahid Kapoor says Mira, Ishaan make up his ‘posey family’

bollywood

Diwali has come and gone but the celebrations continue. A host of Bollywood stars and celebs have been posting pictures and videos from their celebrations and names include Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput and many others.

Janhvi was in the festive mood and made the most of it. For Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party, the young actor wore a gold Manish Malhotra lehenga but for her uncle Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash, she channelled her inner Chandni in an all-white sari and blouse combination. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a picture with her cousin Sonam Kapoor from the second party.

Sonam Kapoor posed with kid sister Janhvi Kapoor while Sushmita Sen put up pictures from Diwali celebrations at her home.

Her half sister Anshula, too, posted pictures from their celebrations. She shared a picture which her sisters, Janhvi and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. All dressed in Diwali finery, they can be seen lounging on a couch and laughing.

In another family picture, shared by Anshula, many members of the Surinder Kapoor family pose for the shutterbugs. There are the three sons of Surinder -- Boney Kapoor, Anil and Sanjay. Also seen are the two daughters-in-law of the household -- Anil’s wife Sunita and Sanjay’s wife Maheep. And finally the cousins -- Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya and Sanjay’s son Jahaan Kapoor. Missing from the family picture are Anil’s three kids - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan and Boney’s other daughter Khushi (who is studying in New York).

The popular Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and his pretty wife Mira Rajput posted ‘love and light’ pictures of togetherness. Sporting a pale green ethnic dress, Mira wrote: “Love and light #HappyDiwali.” Shahid too posted pictures with wife and half brother Ishaan Khatter and wrote that they were a “posey family”.

Ananya Panday, who enjoyed the spotlight on her as a guest to the Bachchan Diwali party, also posted pictures from Karan Johar’s Diwali puja on Sunday morning and wrote: “Everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more @karanjohar @dharmamovies @punitdmalhotra a very happy and blessed Diwali indeed #ForeverGrateful.”

Actor Preity Zinta, who is currently in India, posted pictures and video from her Diwali puja. Posting a video, standing close to a Diwali puja thali (plate) with a lit diya, she wrote: “Happy Diwali to all you wonderful people out there. Loads of love & light always .. xoxo #Diwali #Celebration #Prosperity #Happiness #Puja #ting.”

Actor Bipasha Basu, too, celebrated Diwali and posted a number of pictures with husband Karan Singh Grover, family members and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan from the latter’s party.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is clearly enjoying the success of her new film Housefull 4, posted pictures from both the Diwali parties she attended - Big B’s as well as Anil’s. Posing with her Dilwale co-star Shah Rukh, she wrote: “Dilwali Diwali!!” In another picture, she posed with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra while in yet another, she is with Rajkummar Rao and one of Bollywood’s fanciest couples, Arjun and Malaika Arora.

Actor Karisma Kapoor, too, put out a boomerang video with sister Kareena as they dug into kheer. In Sushmita Sen’s Bengali tradition, the festival of lights is also about Lakshmi puja. She, too, posted pictures with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, kids - Renee and Alisah, mom, brother Rajeev and her sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen.

