Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor fools fans in a new goofy video as she wishes them good night. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is clearly having a lot of fun staying at home. Her latest goofy video is proof enough.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor has been posting fun pictures and videos through the lockdown period.
All through the coronavirus lockdown period, many Bollywood actors have either been sharing interesting videos of them exercising, cooking and doing house work. Janhvi Kapoor, too, has been doing her bit but it is her funny videos which are the talk of the town. Her latest video is all about having fun and spreading laughter.

The actor took to Instagram stories to share what looks like a ‘sleepy head’ Boomerang video. She wrote “Gn xxxxx”. She looks low on energy too. However, seconds into it and we are greeted by another clip in which she is seen beaming as the caption reads “Jokes it’s cake time!” as the camera pans down to where a tiny chocolate cake is kept.

 

View this post on Instagram

Good night💫

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

 

View this post on Instagram

It's Cake Time😋🤤

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

 

Sometime back, Janhvi had shared a video of her dancing to a song, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She recreated the popular number Salaam from the 2006 film Umrao Jaan. Janhvi took to Instagram, where she is seen performing Kathak on the number. “#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?” she captioned the video,in which she is seen in a blush pink and white suit. She completed her look with her hair neatly tied into a ponytail and accessorised the look with jhumkas.

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

Umrao Jaan was a remake of Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 classic of the same name, starring Rekha with Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Saukat Kaifi. The remake starred Abhishek Bachchan opposite Aishwarya.

On Siblings Day on April 10, Janhvi posted a video to inform how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, Janhvi uploaded a video in which she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi. “Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere,” she captioned the video. While Khushi diligently does her hair, Janhvi is also seen enjoying gorging on a pastry.

(With agencies inputs)

