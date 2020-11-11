e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor posts adorable childhood pic with Sridevi on dad Boney Kapoor’s birthday. See here

Janhvi Kapoor posts adorable childhood pic with Sridevi on dad Boney Kapoor’s birthday. See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared old pictures of her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, on her dad’s 65th birthday. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:06 IST
On her father Boney Kapoor’s birthday, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared some old photos on social media. Boney, a film producer, turned 65 on Wednesday.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share three pictures, and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the best. I love u,” along with a heart emoji. The first picture shows a toddler Janhvi sitting on her dad’s lap, as he cuts a birthday cake. The second picture shows the two of them in a plane, and the third shows Boney and his late wife, actor Sridevi, playing with a baby Janhvi.

 
Happy Birthday to the best. I love u ❤️

Janhvi recently shared pictures and videos from her younger sister Khushi’s birthday celebrations last week. Alongside her birthday post for her sister, she wrote, “It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly.”

Janhvi made her film debut with 2018’s Dhadak. Sridevi died in February, just a few months before Dhadak’s release. While she could not watch the entire film, filmmaker Karan Johar had shown her snippets of Janhvi’s work.

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996. At a special event to mark Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary, an emotional Boney had said that her death left an unfillable void in his life. “Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with... She is with me, in my memories...with my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected,” he had said.

After Dhadak, Janhvi appeared in two Netflix projects -- Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will soon be seen in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

