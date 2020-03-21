Janhvi Kapoor shares cute memes of mom Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor’s throwback pics

bollywood

Looks like actor Janvhi Kapoor is spending her time in self-isolation by digging up old family albums. On Saturday, she shared two pictures of her late mom and actor Sridevi and producer dad Boney Kapoor.

The black and white photos show them as young artists in Bollywood. One pictures of Sridevi is from the sets of their hit 1987 film, Mr India. Sridevi is dressed in her Charlie Chaplin costume and Boney is looking at her. “When he says it’s boys’ night but you still wanna hang,” read the caption in the picture. The second picture shows Boney dressed as a dacoit, sitting on an ox. “Yeah, my dad’s super chill,” Janhvi wrote with the picture.

Pictures shared by Janhvi Kapoor.

Janvhi spent her Friday painting in self-isolation. “Self isolation productivity #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona,” she wrote with a picture of herself, posing with her creations.

Janhvi celebrated her birthday on March 6 and got wishes from her friends and colleagues. Mumbai-based stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a sweet picture of Janhvi getting ready for her shoot, with a caption that said, “Happy birthday Jhanvi Kapoor lover of parathas, ice creams and many many cuddles... hope you get all this and much much more! You are my adorable little baby muse and playing dress up with you always makes my day... love you loads have the best day.”

On the work front, Jahnvi will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena’s upcoming biopic The Kargil Girl. It is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. She also has Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, Karan Johar’s Takht and the sequel of Dostana with Kartik Aaryan.

She was also seen in a special song for Angrezi Medium, titled Kudi Nu Nachne De. She joined Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday for the promotional song of Irrfan and Radhika Madan’s film.

