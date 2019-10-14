e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor wants female versions of Kabir Singh and Joker: ‘We need to have less sanitised roles for women’

Janhvi Kapoor says there should be more roles in movies for women where actors can ‘portray the uninhibited side of the female’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:15 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Janhvi Kapoor poses for photographs as she attends the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival.
Janhvi Kapoor poses for photographs as she attends the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival.(PTI)
         

Janhvi Kapoor says there should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of women -- like female versions of Kabir Singh or Joker. “Times are changing, but I still I think we need to have a little less sanitised role for women. The best such role I can think of, in the Indian context, is the one played by Nutan in Bandini,” Janhvi said.

“There should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of the female - roles such as the female versions of Kabir Singh or the Joker,” she added.

 

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, shared her views during a conversation at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star. On why what she loves the most about acting, she said: “It makes me happy just to be in front of a camera. I love the travel and the experiences that come with the job,” she said.

The daughter of late icon Sridevi also looked back at the best practical acting advice she got. “You just need to be alive, present, and receptive in the moment. The best acting often happens by mistake or in a spontaneous, unguarded moment. On a different note, I personally believe that we, as actors, bear the responsibility of delivering on the efforts of every single person on the set -- right from the director to the spot boy. We owe it to them to give every scene our best,” she said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

Opening up about embracing social media, Janhvi said: “I am not very social-media-crazy either, although my team is always urging me to be more active. But I do love ‘The Avocado Show’ on social media; they put up a lot of very interesting stuff.”

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 20:13 IST

After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
‘Kashmiri lives more important than phones’: J&K guv on communication blackout
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, Economist Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
