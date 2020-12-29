e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor wraps filming of Gunjan Saxena biopic, shares behind-the-scenes pics

Janhvi Kapoor wraps filming of Gunjan Saxena biopic, shares behind-the-scenes pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared an emotional Instagram post announcing the wrap of the Gunjan Saxena biopic. She has also shared behind-the-scenes pictures.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2019 18:05 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Ghost Stories.
Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Ghost Stories.
         

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Gunjan Saxena's upcoming biopic The Kargil Girl, and said the film will portray her life in a pure and honest way. After wrapping up the shoot schedule, the actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note expressing how she felt about the film.

"Spent two days trying to think of a caption that will do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It's a film wrap," Janhvi posted on Instagram.

 

"I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma -- like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it," she added. Janhvi also shared photographs from the sets, and some behind-the-scene moments.

 

The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Janhvi will be portraying Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
‘Not for all Muslims’: UP dy CM backs Meerut cop over controversial remark
‘Not for all Muslims’: UP dy CM backs Meerut cop over controversial remark
‘Only those who will say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ can stay’: Dharmendra Pradhan
‘Only those who will say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ can stay’: Dharmendra Pradhan
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news