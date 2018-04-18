Ayesha Jhulka on her big screen comeback after eight years: I was not getting what I wanted to do

Actor Ayesha Jhulka is best remembered for her films such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar (1992), Khiladi (1992), and Waqt Hamara Hai (1993). However, after she got married in 2003, she was seen in fewer films, mostly doing supporting roles.

Last seen in the 2010 film ADA... A Way of Life, the actor is returning to the big screen with Genius. Asked why she took this long a break from films, Ayesha says, “Honestly, I was not getting what I wanted to do. Beyond a certain age, you want to do meaningful roles, and not [do something] just for the heck of it like I did when I was younger. I used to do all kinds of work and films [back] then.”

The actor is quick to clarify that it wasn’t as if there was a dearth of offers. “I did do a lot of theatre, but I was constantly looking for something touching. I got a lot of offers on television as well, but somehow things didn’t connect. These eight years, things kept coming. There are various reasons you do have to take up projects sometimes — [to maintain] relationships, for old times’ sake, but I didn’t do that,” says Ayesha.

All set for her upcoming release being directed by Anil Sharma, who is most famous for directing the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Ayesha says she took this project solely because it was being helmed by him. “I respect Anil ji, and had this not been his film, I wouldn’t have done it. He wanted me for a special appearance. He is launching his son (Utkarsh Sharma), and I felt good that I could contribute in any way.”

About Utkarsh’s understanding of the craft, Ayesha says, “He’s fantastic, and I would rather not comment at all than lie. He’s genuinely good. We weren’t as smart when we were younger and would just work with the flow.”

