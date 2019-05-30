John Abraham on social media: ‘It’s unfortunate how for most actors, the virtual world has become the real world’

John Abraham loves to hibernate, at least when it comes to social media. Unlike most other actors, John prefers to keep a low key on these platforms and gets active only when he has a film up for release or when he has to talk about a cause close to his heart. A self-professed animal lover, John says, he “loves to use social media to post about animals”. Last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) this year, the actor admits that it’s a “conscious choice” to not post anything and everything on social media but use it very discreetly to “draw positivity and goodness around”. The 46-year-old actor, who is currently recovering from his injury he suffered while shooting for his next, Pagalpanti, reveals why social media isn’t his thing, especially when it comes to sharing about his personal life. Excerpts:

Unlike your fellow colleagues in the film industry, you are barely active on social media. Why?

My primary focus is my craft — acting. I aim to do more good, credible work. I need to keep improving everyday, learn something and better myself. I don’t see how social media could contribute to my internal growth and to my acting. Of course, it helps to connect with people but I like to stay connected with my people offline.

Why do you maintain that you won’t post anything about your personal life on social media?

That’s because I’m disastrous at it. I don’t say things just to make a statement or news or in a bid to kick start a new fad in the industry. Also, I don’t feel the pressure of making a statement online. I’m okay doing nothing on social media.

What would you say about others who are constantly giving a peek in their lives through such platforms?

It’s unfortunate how for most actors, the virtual world has become the real world. Everyone is busy creating their virtual identity and giving constant updates on their lives instead of working on the craft. Also, some people do get influenced and try to become what they are not. But, I’m very clear that for me, the real world is the touch-and-feel world and not the virtual world.

Also read: Vidya Balan breaks down while addressing body-shaming in heart-wrenching video, Twitter says ‘Take a bow’

One thing about social media that bothers you the most?

There is more negativity than positivity and goodness on the internet and social media. Though celebrities are the centre of attention on the internet and have a huge fan following, if you read the comments about yourself for half an hour, you would probably fall sick and feel anxious or depressed. You might even start self-doubting yourself and compare with others.

What about negativity that comes in form of trolls? Has that kept you away?

I don’t even look at them whether it is good or bad. And if I do read once in a while, I don’t take them seriously because people who’re criticising you have no face, and probably fake their identity, too. I never feel the urge to reply them back. They can say whatever they want to.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 13:53 IST