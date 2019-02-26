K3G’s young Poo Malvika Raaj to make her Bollywood debut opposite Danny Denzongpa’s son. See her latest pics

Remember the young and sassy Poo in Karan Johar’s 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Almost 18 years later, that young girl is all grown up and is all set to make her debut in Bollywood.

Malvika Raaj, who is also the niece of actor Anita Raj, is going to star in action thiller Squad, opposite Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing . She told Mumbai Mirror that her character is a fierce sniper in the film. “She’s very knowledgeable about weapons which is important to the storyline. There’s a lot of action and a little bit of romance with Rinzing,” she said.

Malvika made the announcement on Instagram with a news clipping. “SQUAD! #squad #malvikaraaj Thank u so much @theonlynylosahay and @jkdbombay @rinzingd time to roll,” she captioned the post.

Malvika and Rinzing have known each other from a long time as they were in the same school together. “We were in the same school and grew up in the same social circle. When we were young, we even attended each other’s birthday parties so now sharing the screen with him is going to be a lot of fun,” she said.

Squad is directed by Jyoti Kapur Das and will be shot in Mumbai and Budapest starting April.

