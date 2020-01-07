Kabir Khan on not attending Piyush Goyal’s CAA meeting: ‘If goons can enter universities, what are we even discussing?

bollywood

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has explained why he did not attend a meet on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with Union minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Sunday. He said that while there were larger issues that needed to be discussed, dinner meetings could happen later.

In a report in Mid Day, Kabir Khan said he did not go “because I was busy”. “If goons can enter premier universities of the country and hit students and teachers, then what are we even discussing? The visuals of those goons laughing and [attacking them] break your heart. These are the larger issues that we need to [address urgently]. We can always have dinner meetings later.”

Kabir, who has been a sharp critic of CAA, defended his stand and said, “Getting religion into politics and our social affairs is tragic.” He is among a few Bollywood film personalities who has spoken out against the controversial Act. However, he is quick to defend Bollywood stars who have maintained a silence. He was quoted as saying, “It’s their choice. How do we know what their fears are? [In the past], those who have spoken up have been attacked and no one was there to defend them. If you can’t defend them, don’t push them to talk. Too much is being made of why Bollywood is not reacting.”

Since early December, India has been rocked by protests, starting with Assam. It soon spiralled into places like West Bengal, Delhi, Aligarh and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Kabir Khan is best known for his films such as Kabul, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and New York. He has had a successful working relationship with Salman Khan, having worked in three films with him. Kabir is currently working on his film on the Indian cricket team’s spectacular win in 1983 Cricket World Cup, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of the former Indian captain, who was instrumental in inspiring a lacklustre Indian team to beat the more fancied West Indies team, led by the redoubtable Clive Lloyd.

