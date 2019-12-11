Kabir Singh is Google India’s most searched film of 2019, beats Avengers Endgame

bollywood

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:52 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh was the most searched film of 2019, Google India has announced as part of its year in review feature. The Bollywood hit was followed by Marvel superhero movie Avengers: Endgame.

Kabir Singh defied poor reviews and multiple controversies to emerge as a box office success. The film made Rs 380 crore worldwide. Endgame, meanwhile, is the year’s highest-grossing film in India and worldwide, having made over Rs 450 crore in India and a record-breaking $2.798 billion worldwide.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, three out of the top five most searched films of the year happen to be Hollywood imports. Kabir Singh and Endgame were followed by Joker, Captain Marvel and Super 30.

Joker made over a billion dollars worldwide, as did Captain Marvel. Super 30 marked Hrithik Roshan’s return to box office success. He followed it up with the action spectacle War, which took the number eight spot on the Google India list.

At the number six position was Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal; number seven went to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Oscar entry Gully Boy. Another Akshay film, Housefull 4, took the ninth spot. The list was rounded off by Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In general news queries, searches were dominated by the Lok Sabha Elections, Chandrayaan 2, and Article 370.

