Kabir Singh song Tera Ban Jaunga shows Kiara Advani’s meek Preeti falling in love with Shahid Kapoor’s dominating hero

A new song Tera Ban Jaunga from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Kabir Singh is out and adds to the romantic jukebox from the film including numbers such as Kaise Hua, Mere Sohneya and Pehla Pyaar that are already out. This one shows how Kiara’s meek character, Preeti, falls in love with Shahid’s titular character Kabir Singh.

Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva, the song begins with Preeti asking Kabir the most commonly asked question, “What do you like in me?” To this Kabir comes up with a catchy answer, “I like the way you breathe”. Hard to beat that one. Shahid comes out as a possessive, aggressive boyfriend who doesn’t mind beating up the boys who bother his girlfriend and stands on stage as she gives a speech in front of a curious gathering.

Shahid plays Kiara’s college senior in a medical college. The film tracks his character journey post his breakup and how he takes the self-destructive route and becomes an alcoholic.

He recently told DNA in an interview, “Isn’t it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic. I am not expected to be idealistic. I am expected to be real; mirroring life, representing all shades of people in their entirety. Once we become adults, we are on our own, drawing heavily from popular culture. But, we must represent grey shades of human beings in films to represent life.”

The film is the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, starring hit Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. Sandeep Vanga, who directed the original, has directed the remake as well. Kabir Singh is set to hit theatres on June 21.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 17:34 IST