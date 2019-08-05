Kajol calls her birthday ‘bittersweet’, replies to Ajay Devgn’s hilarious trolling in style. See her birthday selfie

bollywood

Actor Kajol took to Instagram to share a birthday selfie and her reflection on her special day. Calling her birthday bittersweet, Kajol wrote, “A bittersweet day today. A reason to smile ... and a reason to not. The day u were born you created a ripple in the pond of humanity. So whenever and wherever u are born just remember that you matter. You are special. To all birthdays everywhere. #birthdayselfie #loveyourself#youmatter.”

Kajol turned 45 on Monday. Earlier, actor Ajay Devgn pulled one of his hilarious pranks on Kajol. He shared a photo of Kajol relaxing on a lounger with the caption, “Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet.”

While it may appear that Kajol is asleep in the picture, she was hardly so. The actor immediately replied to Ajay’s post, saying, “I’m awake. Just found out Yug doesn’t have school. Its holidays all around.” In Mumbai, the BMC declared a holiday for schools on Monday after the heavy rainfall over thelast three days.Twitter was quick to give this round to Kajol. “I love this couple,” wrote one, while another called Kajol’s response, “Hilarious”.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999 and are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug. Kajol, who is not as active in the Hindi film industry, was last seen in Helicopter Eela. Ajay has Bhuj: The Pride of India and Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior in the pipeline.

On Ajay's 50th birthday, Kajol, who is known for her witty comments and an amazing sense of humour, wished her "dauntingly serious" husband in a beyond adorable post. "Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50:)," she captioned the post.

