Kajol celebrates Teacher’s Day with a throwback family pic, Ajay Devgn salutes film cameras for teaching him new things

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have shared social media posts on their teachers. While Kajol shared photos with the family as her ‘biggest teacher’, Ajay said he always learnt new things with the film camera.

bollywood Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajol shared a picture with her family on Teacher’s Day.
         

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn are celebrating Teacher’s Day with two very different social media post. While Kajol said that her family was her biggest teacher, Ajay mentioned how being behind the camera taught him many things over the years.

Kajol shared a throwback photo of her family on social media. It showed her with her late father Shomu Mukherjee, mother Tanuja, Ajay and sister Tanisha Mukherjee. “From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here’s to my closets clan who’ve taught me great values of life...#HappyTeachersDay2020,” she wrote.

 

 

Ajay, meanwhile, shared a picture of himself behind a large film camera. “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process #HappyTeachersDay2020,” he said. Ajay directed Hindi film U Me Aur Hum in 2008 and Shivaay in 2018.

Ajay and Kajol’s last film was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released earlier this year. Recently, Kajol went down memory lane as she shared a picture from the film and said that she is missing her shooting days.She posted to Instagram - a picture that featured the star dressed in traditional attire, on the sets of the war-drama. In the historical epic, she essayed the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Maratha warrior Tanhaji, played by Ajay.

The actor captioned the post as, “Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up!” Stating that she is missing the shooting life, the actor added the hashtags “#Throwback #DressUp #MissThis.” Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan Rathod, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Kajol will next be seen in Netflix’s Tribhanga while Ajay will be seen in Bhuj on Disney+ Hotstar.

