Kajol lauds ‘humanity’ of filmgoers who vacated theatre for kids with cancer: ‘That’s what we should be working towards’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:33 IST

Actor Kajol had shared a heartwarming post about a bunch of movie lovers and their selfless display of humanity. She tweeted her reaction to people vacating their theatre seats for young cancer patients who wanted to watch her film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

“That’s humanity. That’s what we should be working towards. Getting it back,” she wrote white retweeting a post about the kids. The original post was a newspaper clipping about the incident, shared by journalist and Ajay Devgn Films CEO Meena Iyer. “Salute the spirit of Mumbai. Citizens making place for ailing kids to watch Tanhaji at Hindmata Theatre. My superheroes are these Mumbaikars,” the post had read.

That's humanity. That's what we should be working towards. Getting it back. https://t.co/GPAa2bB0H3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 15, 2020

Tanhaji stars Kajol opposite husband Ajay Devgn, who plays Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Udaybhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The film has collected Rs 107 crore in just six days of release. After Uttar Pradesh, tt has also been declared tax free in Haryana, according to an official statement released on Thursday. “Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior film to be tax free in the state,” the Haryana government statement said.

Talking about initial audience response to Tanhaji, Ajay said: “I am happy because our film has released today. Yesterday, the media watched the film and most of them have given it a four-star rating. If the media all across the country have liked the film then, I am hopeful that the audience will also appreciate it. I urge the audience to go and watch the film in theatres because this kind of film hasn’t been made earlier on such a big scale and with such advanced technology. Apart from that, the story, the emotions, the drama and the action has worked really well as per the media and my opinion, so I keep my fingers crossed.”

