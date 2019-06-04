Kajol posts heartfelt tribute for father-in-law Veeru Devgan, says ‘RIP with love’

Actor Kajol has penned a heartfelt note for her late father-in-law and veteran action master Veeru Devgan. He died of a cardiac arrest last week.

Kajol shared a throwback picture with him from an event and wrote, “In happier times ... .He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love.”

Several friends and industry members also paid their condolences to late Veeru Devgan in response to the post. Noted make-up artist Mickey Contractor wrote, “He was a legend and I had the good fortune of working with him some decades ago.” Actor Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Heartfelt condolences to you, ajay and your family kajol. Lots of love to all of you.” Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji responded with a folded hands emoji.

Veeru Devgan is father of actor Ajay Devgn and had worked with several noted actors including Amitabh Bachchan. The latter had paid his last respects to him at his residence where he was also accompanied by son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh had also penned an emotional note about him on his blog. He wrote, “The legendary action master and director, Khanna Saheb was conducting a dummy rehearsal for the scenario which involved Sunil Dutt Saheb the leading man of the film, being beaten up by the negative character of the village, and he was demonstrating the action on a stand in for the leading man. The negative character was beating the leading man with a thin whip like stick, and the leading man was taking it all in and not retaliating.”

He added, “Khanna Saheb was using a stand in for the leading man and was renowned for his authenticity when conducting stunts. He was lashing the stand in, whip like and with each lash I could see the pain and agony on the stand ins face, but he continued to complete the scene dummy rehearsal, to perfection. The stand in getting the lashing was Veeru Devgan.”

Kajol’s mother Tanuja also underwent a surgery at the Lilavati hospital for diverticulitis on the day of Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet.

