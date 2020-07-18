e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kalki Koechlin sings a Tamil lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch her play the ukulele

Kalki Koechlin sings a Tamil lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch her play the ukulele

Kalki Koechlin has shared a new video with daughter Sappho, where the actor puts her daughter to bed singing a Tamil lullaby. Watch.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kalki Koechlin regularly posts pictures of daughter Sappho.
Kalki Koechlin regularly posts pictures of daughter Sappho.
         

Actor Kalki Koechlin is enjoying motherhood to the hilt. On Thursday, she posted a video of herself singing a popular Tamil lullaby. She is putting daughter Sappho to bed.

Sharing it, Kalki wrote: “Kani Kanmani. Adapted from the original to accommodate my lack of musical experience, but this Tamil lullaby is a great one to get her in sleep mode.” The video drew quite a few responses. Actor Sayani Gupta wrote: She’s growing soooo big. When will I see her?” Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, wrote: “This is so soothing, I could fall asleep to it.” Director Shonali Bose said: “Toooooo beautiful mamma.”

 

One of her fans wrote, “Unfortunate that I don’t recognize the song. Sounds very pretty.” Another said: “So nice to listen to u singing in Tamil.” A third user said: “Ur such a good mom.”

Since the birth of her daughter, Kalki has been routinely sharing pictures and videos with her little girl. From the look of it, she is thoroughly enjoying motherhood. Some time back, she had shared a happy picture of them together and written: “Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob @guyhershberg.” In the picture, Kalki is sitting with Sappho on her lap.

Before that, she had shared a picture of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg’s reading session with the little baby girl. She had written: “Start ‘em young #myquietbook #daddytime #Sappho @guyhershberg.”

In February this year, Kalki had given birth of Sappho (February 7). Three days later, she had shared the first picture with daughter. Thanking her doctors for their help during her water birth process, Kalki had written: “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”

