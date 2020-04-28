e-paper
Kalki Koechlin strums the guitar and sings a Portuguese lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch

Kalki Koechlin shared a sweet mother and daughter video on Instagram where she is singing a Portuguese lullaby to her daughter. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kalki Koechlin is in self-isolation with daughter Sappho and boyfriend Guy Hershberg.
Kalki Koechlin is in self-isolation with daughter Sappho and boyfriend Guy Hershberg.
         

Actor Kalki Koechlin has been quarantined with her daughter Sappho and partner Guy Hershberg and iften shares moments from their lives. In her latest video, she sings a lullaby to her baby girl.

Sharing it, she wrote on instagram, “Nessa Rua This is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series ‘ Smoke’. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song.” In the video, Sappho is in a pram while Kalki sits next to her. She is playing the guitar as Sappho looks at her.

 

Kalki has been sharing quite a few posts on Instagram with her daughter and of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Sharing a father and daughter picture some time back, she had written: “Tiger on tree #sappho @guyhershberg.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Tiger on tree #sappho @guyhershberg

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

In February this year, Kalki and Guy had become parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old actor had taken to Instagram and shared a picture, writing, “Please welcome Sappho”. The actor had named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post. “Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in,” she had written.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan refused Hungama 2, says Priyadarshan: ‘Maybe they think I’m outdated, don’t like to beg actors’

Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem. The actor, in a long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women, who go through the “intense and gruesome experience of birth”. “Be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty.”

“The process takes a huge toll, both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she wrote.

Ending her post with a poem by Sappho, widely regarded as one of the greatest lyric poets, Kalki wrote, “Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say it’s what one loves”.

(With PTI inputs)

