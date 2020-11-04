Kangana Ranaut addresses defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar against her: ‘Ek thi sherni’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 07:59 IST

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to defamation suit filed by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar against her as she shared the tweet of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressing the same. Javed filed the case in a Mumbai court, saying the actor has been making “baseless allegations” against him in comments made to the media on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Ek thi sherni… aur bhediyon ka jhund (there once was a lioness… and a pack of wolves),” Kangana wrote while sharing Raut’s tweet. The politician had written, “Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai.”

एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड । https://t.co/uSGd4KBmwl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

In the complaint, Javed said the actor made “baseless comments” that damaged his reputation. He alleged Kangana dragged in his name while referring to a “privilege club” in Bollywood that ostracised Sushant Singh Rajput and her in the Hindi film industry.

Sushant died by suicide in June this year and Kangana has alleged that he was a victim of nepotism in an industry that refuses to give ‘outsiders’ their due. A CBI investigation is being conducted into the actor’s death.

She was also involved in a face-off with ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra after likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Her war of words with Sanjay Raut escalated and she was given Y-plus security by the Centre ahead of a visit to Mumbai. Her property in Juhu, Mumbai was partly demolished by the municipal corporation citing illegal construction. A case regarding this is going on at the Bombay High Court.

In a separate matter, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued notice to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 10 and November 11 in connection with the case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks. A case has been filed against the actor with Bandra police station for alleged provocative speech.