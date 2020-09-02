e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut asks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal to take a drug test to bust rumours of being ‘cocaine addicts’

Kangana Ranaut asks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal to take a drug test to bust rumours of being ‘cocaine addicts’

Kangana Ranaut, in a fresh salvo, asked Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal to take a drug test to shut down speculation of them being ‘cocaine addicts’.

bollywood Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has demanded that Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, among others, should undergo drug tests.
Kangana Ranaut has demanded that Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, among others, should undergo drug tests.
         

Kangana Ranaut, who has earlier alleged that 99% of people in the film industry are drug users, now wants prominent celebrities to undergo a drug test. In a new tweet, she claimed that there are rumours of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal being ‘cocaine addicts’, and urged them to prove the speculation wrong by taking a drug test.

“I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples. @PMOIndia,” she wrote.

Hindustantimes

Last year, politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video from Karan Johar’s party, originally shared by the filmmaker himself, and claimed that the guests were in a ‘drugged state’. The video featured Ranbir, Ayan, Vicky, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others.

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety, seeking therapy

Karan had addressed the allegations in an interview with Rajeev Masand and reasoned that he would not have put up the video in the first place if they were doing drugs. Pointing out how the reflection of a light near Vicky was misconstrued as proof, he said, “Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder.”

Vicky had also denied the allegations and told Mid-Day, “It was a very chilled-out party. That video is put out. And right after, I am in the hills in Arunachal Pradesh, with the Army, for three-four days, where there is no network. Obviously I don’t know. And I have no clue that I’ve become the ‘charsi of the country’!”

Recently, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta responded to allegations that 99% of Bollywood engaged in drug use. They took to Twitter to say that it was unfair to generalise and that the film industry, like every other profession, has ‘rotten apples’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform
Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
Nikki Haley says China took ‘naive’ US for a ride, calls India real friend
Nikki Haley says China took ‘naive’ US for a ride, calls India real friend
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In