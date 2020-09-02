Kangana Ranaut asks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal to take a drug test to bust rumours of being ‘cocaine addicts’

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, who has earlier alleged that 99% of people in the film industry are drug users, now wants prominent celebrities to undergo a drug test. In a new tweet, she claimed that there are rumours of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal being ‘cocaine addicts’, and urged them to prove the speculation wrong by taking a drug test.

“I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples. @PMOIndia,” she wrote.

Last year, politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video from Karan Johar’s party, originally shared by the filmmaker himself, and claimed that the guests were in a ‘drugged state’. The video featured Ranbir, Ayan, Vicky, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others.

I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Karan had addressed the allegations in an interview with Rajeev Masand and reasoned that he would not have put up the video in the first place if they were doing drugs. Pointing out how the reflection of a light near Vicky was misconstrued as proof, he said, “Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder.”

Vicky had also denied the allegations and told Mid-Day, “It was a very chilled-out party. That video is put out. And right after, I am in the hills in Arunachal Pradesh, with the Army, for three-four days, where there is no network. Obviously I don’t know. And I have no clue that I’ve become the ‘charsi of the country’!”

Recently, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta responded to allegations that 99% of Bollywood engaged in drug use. They took to Twitter to say that it was unfair to generalise and that the film industry, like every other profession, has ‘rotten apples’.

