e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut booked by Karnataka police over tweet on farmers

Kangana Ranaut booked by Karnataka police over tweet on farmers

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been booked by the Karnataka Police over a tweet in which she had allegedly targeted farmers protesting against contentious laws.

bollywood Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet was posted on September 21.
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet was posted on September 21.
         

A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against contentious central farm laws, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered by police in Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

It has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 (abetment), wanton vilification upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), police said.

Hindustantimes

The Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had on October 9 directed police to register an FIR on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik who contended that the September 21 tweet on the actor's Twitter handle @KanganaTeam had hurt him.

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation,” Kangana had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
Why Assam is shutting down madrassas, Sanskrit schools
Why Assam is shutting down madrassas, Sanskrit schools
4-year-old allegedly raped in Hathras, month after gang-rape of Dalit woman
4-year-old allegedly raped in Hathras, month after gang-rape of Dalit woman
60 per cent of rural India can’t afford nutritious diets
60 per cent of rural India can’t afford nutritious diets
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In