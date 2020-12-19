Kangana Ranaut demands to know why Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh aren’t questioned about their intentions

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has called the ongoing farmers’ protests ‘politically motivated’, and demanded to know why she has to prove her patriotism on a regular basis, and others like Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are never questioned about their intentions.

In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, she said, “I had given everyone my word that I will speak about the farmers’ protests once the true motivations are revealed, just like the Shaheen Bagh protests. After the kind of mental and emotional lynching and rape threats I have faced online during these 10-12 days, it’s my right to ask some questions to this country. Since the Prime Minister has made everything clear, there is no scope for any doubts, it has been proven that this entire movement was politically motivated and even terrorists had started participating in it.”

She continued, “I have lived in Punjab... I know 99.9% people of Punjab do not want Khalistan. They don’t want a piece of this country, they belong to India. From Arunachal Pradesh to Maharashtra to Delhi, it’s all theirs. They don’t want a small portion, they all are patriots. I don’t have any complains with terrorists who want to break this country, I understand their feelings. But how do these innocent people let these terrorists play with them. Like the Shaheen Bagh dadi couldn’t read but was protesting to save her citizenship, the dadi from Punjab has been hurling abuses at me and trying to save her land from the government, what is happening in this country? Friends, how do we allow ourselves to be so vulnerable before these terrorists and foreign powers? I have a complaint against you. I have to talk about my intentions every day, a patriot has to clarify so many things. But people like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, no one asks them about their intentions. What is their policy? When I talk in favour of this country, I am accused of doing politics. Ask them as well what is their policy. Jai Hind.”

Kangana recently had an ugly face-off with Diljit on Twitter over the farmers’ protest. Diljit had found support from the film industry. Everyone from Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha to Ammy Virk had endorsed the farmers’ right to protest.

