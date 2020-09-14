Kangana Ranaut lauds satire piece on Facebook’s ‘new feature’ to mark yourself safe from Shiv Sena, claims her tweet was sarcastic

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut seemed to have fallen for a story on a satirical news website, The Fauxy, which said that Facebook has launched a new feature to mark yourself safe from ‘Shiv Sena goons’. She shared the article on her Twitter page and thanked the social networking site for being ‘considerate’ and respecting her right to ‘free speech’.

“Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done,” she tweeted.

Several people felt that Kangana believed the satirical piece to be an actual news story. However, she claimed in later tweets that her post was ‘intended for sarcasm and satire’. She wrote, “The news I have tagged it’s account clearly says it’s a fictitious news source. Intended for sarcasm and satire ...” She added in another tweet, “All dimwits getting excited ... sit down pls ...”

The story was done by a satirical news website, The Fauxy. Their website contains a disclaimer which says, “The Fauxy is a Satire Web Portal. The content of this website is a work of fiction. Readers are advised not to confuse the articles of The Fauxy as genuine and true.”

Kangana has been engaged in a war of words with Shiv Sena leaders ever since she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police earlier this month. She has been slamming Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the president of the Shiv Sena, in her tweets.

Amid her verbal duel with the Maharashtra government, Kangana came to Mumbai on September 9 and challenged her detractors to stop her from entering the city. She was given Y-plus security by the Union home ministry ahead of her visit.

Upon landing in Mumbai, Kangana sent out a message to the Maharashtra chief minister, accusing him of colluding with the ‘mafia’ in Bollywood to target her. She also challenged him to come at her in further tweets, vowing to ‘expose’ him and the ‘Karan Johar gang’.

A few hours ago, Kangana implied that Uddhav is shielding the ‘murderers’ of Sushant Singh Rajput and people involved in the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood. She tweeted, “Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!!”

Kangana returned to her hometown on Monday morning. “With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” she wrote before getting on the flight.

