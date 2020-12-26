e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut goes hiking in the snow with sister-in-law, calls her ‘Instagram Queen’. See pics

Kangana Ranaut goes hiking in the snow with sister-in-law, calls her ‘Instagram Queen’. See pics

Kangana Ranaut has shared a heartfelt birthday wish her for mother and more pictures from her fun time in the snow with sister Rangoli, nephew Prithvi and sister-in-law Ritu.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut with sister-in-law Ritu during their recent outing.
Kangana Ranaut with sister-in-law Ritu during their recent outing.
         

Kangana Ranaut is enjoying herself in her hometown Manali these days, especially with the newest member of their family -- her sister-in-law Ritu -- visiting for the first time. The actor has shared pictures from their hike in the snow on Christmas, and said that she is learning more about Instagram from her ‘bhabhi’.

Sharing pictures with Ritu and sister Rangoli, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience. P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them.” The women were seen smiling for the camera and enjoying a picnic in the mountains. A picture also showed Kangana with her nephew Prithvi.

 

Kangana has also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother. Sharing pictures from brother Aksht and Ritu’s recent wedding, the actor wrote, “For our birthdays she woke up early made many delicacies,organised grand poojas,wore her wedding jewellery,floated around giggly, humming songs as if her body holds no weight,on her birthdays when I asked what can we do,she said I am a Mother not a child. Happy birthday Mother .”

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Christmas, but with a condition: ‘Merry Christmas to only those who respect all Indian festivals’

On Friday, Kangana had shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations at home, as Ritu visited her luxurious house for the first time. She wrote on Twitter, “Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner.”  

Kangana just wrapped up the shooting of her much-anticipated film, Thalaivi, in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She is currently prepping for her next, Dhaakad.

