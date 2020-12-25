Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Christmas, but with a condition: ‘Merry Christmas to only those who respect all Indian festivals’

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:49 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a bunch of pictures from her family’s Christmas celebrations. She took to Twitter on Friday morning to share the photos, and wish her fans on the occasion.

Kangana shared a few pictures with her nephew, Prithvi, as they posed next to a large Christmas tree. She also shared a special Christmas wish for her followers, but with a condition. “Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals,” she wrote in her tweet.

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Kangana also shared a few pictures with her sister, Rangoli, and her sister-in-law, Anjali. The actor said that Rangoli even made gajar ka halwa for the whole family. “Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner,” she wrote.

The actor and her family all wore neutral colours for the Christmas celebrations. Kangana paired her black coat and grey denims with cream-coloured boots, while Anjaji wore a plaid coat with a skirt and black boots. Rangoli was seen in a white coat and black pants.

Kangana recently shared a throwback picture of herself at a beach in Mexico, wearing a bikini. She was trolled online, but she slammed critics for ‘pretending to be the final authority’ when it comes to religion. “Seeing my bikini picture, some people are giving me the lecture of Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi come at you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. And you call yourself a devotee? Don’t pretend to be authority on religion.... Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote in a tweet.

She has also been in the news for her feud with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, over the farmers’ protest. They had a big fight on Twitter earlier this month and keep raking it up with a couple tweets every now and then.

