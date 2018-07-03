Kangana Ranaut poses in a bikini on a mag cover. Your response would be ‘Mental Hai Kya’?

Trust Kangana Ranaut to do things differently. Her most recent cover shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine looks like a continuation of her Mental Hai Kya look and feel. The actor shared a picture on her Instagram page and its vibe is fun and flirty.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote: “#KanganaRanaut Fierce, Feminist & Brutally Honest On the cover of @cosmoindia July Issue. #cosmopolitan #Queen #cover #Diva.”

While one can’t speak much about the fierce bit, but ‘feminist and brutally honest’ it certainly is. For not only is she sporting a bikini (and looking smokin’ hot), her outfit has human eyes made on them. The glitter purple print with white, black and yellow colour combination makes it stand out immediately. She has teamed it with a shimmery brown overcoat, lying lazily over her slender shoulders. The actor wears her hair short, in line with her Mental Hia Kya character. A slight hint of red adds to the overall madness.

Her film, Mental Hai Kya, unites her with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. The first-look posters of the film, which were released online a while back, match the title of the film. In them, we saw the duo making faces at the camera. The film is directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

New pictures of her look from the film, which was shared by the actor on Monday, has already raised the excitement among her fans. Her easy blue dress with floral prints and luscious curls had her fans asking for more. One person said: “This look has increased the excitement mam. so eagerly waiting for #MentalHaiKya.....its Gonna be a success just like QUEEN....The Charm of your look sends clear vibes for it.”

Talking of the film itself, Kangana had earlier mentioned that it celebrates the ‘beauty in imperfections’. “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, ‘sanity is overrated’! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

Among her other films, Kangana’s next would be Manikarnika, which will see her essay the role of the warrior queen Lakshmibai of Jhansi, who died fighting the British.

