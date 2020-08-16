e-paper
Kangana Ranaut's mother organises puja for her safety, see pic and video

Kangana Ranaut’s mother organises puja for her safety, see pic and video

Kangana Ranaut’s mother conducted a massive puja to pray for the safety of the actor.

bollywood Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut takes part in a puja with mother and nephew.
Kangana Ranaut takes part in a puja with mother and nephew.
         

Kangana Ranaut took part in a religious ceremony organised by her mother to ensure the actor’s safety. The actor’s mother organised the recital of the ‘Mahamritunjaya Mantra’.

Sharing a video from the ceremony, Kangana’s team wrote on her Instagram account, “Mom is concerned about my safety, in regard to which she organised one lakh, fifteen thousand the recitals of Mahamritunjaya Mantra. This program ended today, I thank all my family. Har Har Mahadev Kashivishwanath Maharaj’s Jai.”

 

Kangana can be seen performing some rituals while being dressed in a white kurta-salwar. Her mother is seen sitting besides her with her nephew Prithviraj on her lap. The little one is seen ringing a small bell during the puja.

Kangana has been in the eye of the storm ever since she made explosive remarks regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which fuelled the nepotism and the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood. She also made headlines for calling colleagues Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha ‘B-grade actresses’.

The actor, who has been quite vocal about her thoughts on social media as well, on Saturday said that she has “never thought about (joining) politics”. Kangana’s statements were shared on Twitter by her team. The Queen actor pointed she “never thought about politics” as she is “obsessed” with her work “as an artist”.

 

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim wish their ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with numerous throwback pics

In a subsequent tweet, the Gangster actor said that all the trolling for her political preferences should be stopped as she is an “independent thinker”. “I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop,” the tweet read.

On the professional front, Kanganais all set to begin her film Aparajita Ayodhya. She also has a few more films including Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty.

