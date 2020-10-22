Kangana Ranaut slams Eros for sharing innuendo-laden Navratri posts, calls OTT platforms ‘a porn hub’

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has taken offence to a couple of innuendo-laden creatives posted by Eros Now, and has used this as an opportunity to discuss the streaming industry. Comparing OTT platforms to ‘PornHub’, Kangana said that they produce overtly sexual and violent content to satisfy audiences.

In a series of tweets, the actor stressed on the importance of family-friendly content, and shared the images, which carry slogans such as ‘let’s have some majama in my pyjama’. She wrote, “We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow.”

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Eros Now has since deleted the posts, and apologised in a statement for inadvertently hurting sentiments.

Kangana continued, “Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams. And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience.”

She concluded, “Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well.”

Meanwhile, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police on October 26 and 27 in a sedition case. In the Bandra Magistrate Court, a person named Sahil Ashraf Ali had complained that the sisters posted tweets that allegedly hurt religious sentiments of many.

The Court said that prima facie the allegations seemed plausible and directed the police to register an FIR against the actor and her sister.

(With agency inputs)

