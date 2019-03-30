Kangana Ranaut trains in kabaddi as she prepares for Panga. See pics

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram page has shared a new picture of the actor training in kabaddi. She is prepping for her role as a kabaddi player in her upcoming film, Panga.

The film’s director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari shared three new pictures from Kangana’s training session. “A dream. The lovely rockstar is making it happen #Pangastories #Panga #KanganaRanaut @RichaChadha @foxstarhindi #Kabaddi #gameofIndia,” she wrote in a tweet. Check out the pictures:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a blast as they throw cakes at a concert crowd in Miami. See pics, video

Panga is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020. It also stars Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Kangana, Jassie and Ashwini recently shared the first picture of the film. It showed Kangana and Jassie standing on a roof top, sharing a hearty laugh at dusk.

On August 21, last year, Ashwiny had confirmed the news of the film and revealed the cast as well. She had tweeted, “My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001. Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019.” She chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of its cast members with their families.

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:23 IST