Panga first look: Kangana Ranaut shares a hearty laugh with Jassie Gill in new pic from her next

Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari has shared the first look from her upcoming film, Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The new picture shows Kangana with her co-star from the film, Jassie Gill.

Kangana and Jassie are seen sharing a hearty laugh while enjoying watching the setting sun together. Both of them are seen in casual clothes with Kangana wearing a salwar suit underneath a cardigan and Jassie is seen in a cut-sleeves, chunky sweater.

“When notes of a story start coming together and translates into a human expression. Panga releases on 24.01.2020,” Ashwini captioned the picture. Panga is a sports drama in which Kangana plays the role of a national level Kabaddi player.

“I am very excited about Kangana. We have completed one schedule of the film,” Ashwini told PTI in December. “Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship and I have had the best time ever when I was shooting the first schedule of ‘Panga’. And the love is just going to increase. It is not just with her, it is with Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta ma’am and Jassi Gill. Pankaj Tripathi will join us in few days. It is a very different environment and we are having great time,” she added.

TheBareilly Ki Barfi director is looking forward to the release of the film. The movie produced by Fox Star Studios will hit the screens in January next year.

This will be Kangana's first film after Manikarnika. The film was enveloped in controversy when Kangana decided to take on the director's duties from the film's original director Krish. She even got the primary credit for her reshoots of the film.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 19:08 IST