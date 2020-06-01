Kangana Ranaut welcomes nephew Prithvi to Rangoli’s new home: ‘Maasi is expert in making every occasion a celebration’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently designed a new house for her sister Rangoli Chandel. On Sunday, she welcomed her nephew Prithvi to the house with kisses and some sweets.

Rangoli shared pictures from her son’s first steps inside the house and how Kangana welcomed him. “Prithu’s maasi is an expert in making every little occasion in to a celebration.... when little Prithvi came home for the first time he was welcomed with aarti, Pooja and of course halwa,” she wrote. The photos included Kangana’ s mother as well and the entire family was seen in traditional outfits.

Rangoli recently shared photos and videos of the new house on Instagram. In the pictures and videos, Kangana can be seen working on the decorations. The actor covers her face in mock coyness as soon as Rangoli points the camera at her. Rangoli informs that Kangana learnt about her preferences before starting work on the house.

“When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready...” shared Rangoli in an Instagram post.

Kangana also recently bought a lavish new workspace in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, reportedly at the cost of Rs 48 crore. Bungalow No. 5 at Pali Hill has been revamped altogether to set up a new workplace for the actor. Kangana has collaborated with designer Shabnam Gupta to set up the studio of her dreams.

