Kangana Ranaut wonders what would have happened had she agreed to Homi Adajania’s film with Sushant Singh Rajput

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:43 IST

Kangana Ranaut has said that she once came close to working with Sushant Singh Rajput, in a Homi Adajania film that she can only vaguely remember the details of. Kangana said that she met with Homi to discuss the project, but was too preoccupied with personal problems to focus at the time.

She told The Times of India in an interview, “I still remember that day when Homi called me to his office. I was about to step out and I was given the legal notice that Hrithik Roshan had sent me about criminal charges. In a dazed state, I went to Homi, and he narrated me a love story and I could not just focus on it because I was so shattered.”

She continued, “I told him I would revisit it, but nobody knew my state of mind. After that, for one year, the kind of filth that I faced, the kind of butchering that I faced, I didn’t sign any film that year, but I vaguely remember that story. It was a love story about an urban couple.” Going into speculation mode, Kangana wondered if things would’ve gone in a different direction had they done the film together.

She said, “When this whole thing happened, it occurred to me that if I had done that film, would our lives have been different now? I don’t know. I just don’t know. It is so unfortunate at so many levels. Would I be his friend and would I have given him a perspective for not longing for acceptance? I don’t know what I would do on finding such an amazing person.”

In the same interview, Kangana admitted that she’d never met Sushant, but feels connected to him in an abstract way, which is enough for her to lead a crusade demanding a CBI investigation into his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, but Kangana has been saying repeatedly that he was pushed to the edge by a handful of powerful people in the film industry. “Sushant and I, we never really crossed paths. But we were always really close, you know,” she said.

Homi’s most recent film was Angrezi Medium, which served as the final film of Irrfan Khan. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, was released on Friday.

