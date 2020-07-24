e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut wonders what would have happened had she agreed to Homi Adajania’s film with Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut wonders what would have happened had she agreed to Homi Adajania’s film with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Kangana Ranaut has recalled the time she was almost cast in a film with Sushant Singh Rajput, directed by Homi Adajania, and whether things would have been different had it happened.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut has admitted that she’d never met Sushant Singh Rajput.
Kangana Ranaut has admitted that she’d never met Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Kangana Ranaut has said that she once came close to working with Sushant Singh Rajput, in a Homi Adajania film that she can only vaguely remember the details of. Kangana said that she met with Homi to discuss the project, but was too preoccupied with personal problems to focus at the time.

She told The Times of India in an interview, “I still remember that day when Homi called me to his office. I was about to step out and I was given the legal notice that Hrithik Roshan had sent me about criminal charges. In a dazed state, I went to Homi, and he narrated me a love story and I could not just focus on it because I was so shattered.”

She continued, “I told him I would revisit it, but nobody knew my state of mind. After that, for one year, the kind of filth that I faced, the kind of butchering that I faced, I didn’t sign any film that year, but I vaguely remember that story. It was a love story about an urban couple.” Going into speculation mode, Kangana wondered if things would’ve gone in a different direction had they done the film together.

She said, “When this whole thing happened, it occurred to me that if I had done that film, would our lives have been different now? I don’t know. I just don’t know. It is so unfortunate at so many levels. Would I be his friend and would I have given him a perspective for not longing for acceptance? I don’t know what I would do on finding such an amazing person.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut admits she’d never met Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘We never crossed paths, but were really close’

In the same interview, Kangana admitted that she’d never met Sushant, but feels connected to him in an abstract way, which is enough for her to lead a crusade demanding a CBI investigation into his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, but Kangana has been saying repeatedly that he was pushed to the edge by a handful of powerful people in the film industry. “Sushant and I, we never really crossed paths. But we were always really close, you know,” she said.

Homi’s most recent film was Angrezi Medium, which served as the final film of Irrfan Khan. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, was released on Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In