Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath to host another wedding reception in Delhi on Feb 2. Check out the invite

Television star Kapil Sharma is all set to host another wedding reception. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath will throw a bash in New Delhi on February 2.

An invite for the party is being shared on social media fanpages.The date is set for Saturday and the celebrations will begin at 8PM. The address has not been revealed.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in Hindu and Sikh customs in Jalandhar on December 12. They threw a wedding reception on December 14 in Punjab for their near and dear ones and another in Mumbai on December 23. The reception was attended by stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.

Videos of Ranveer singing Main Tera Hero to Deepika at the party went viral. In another video, the two could be seen swaying to Dil Mera Haaye as Ranveer takes to the mic.

Kapil is busy shooting for his show The Kapil Sharma Show these days. The latest guests on his show were actors Sonam and Anil Kapoor. They promoted their upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on the show.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 17:28 IST