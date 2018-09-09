Karan Johar can barely steady himself as Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on his cheek in new Simmba pic

Doing things in moderation is hardly the Ranveer Singh way. The actor, who often posts pictures of himself in outlandish clothes and melodramatic poses, often with other stars, has done it again. He posted a picture of his Simmba team, comprising Sara Ali Khan, director Rohit Shetty, producer Karan Johar and himself, the only difference being the pose he strikes. In it, we see Ranveer planting a kiss on Karan’s cheek as the filmmaker struggles to steady himself from the ‘onslaught’. What’s more is that the rest of the team is also having loads of fun as Rohit and Sara. It’s a cute huddle, really.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote: “Hamare yahaan pyar hi pyar milega! Special appearance on the sets of #Simmba @karanjohar @itsrohitshetty @saraalikhan95.”

Karan also posted the same picture but had new information to share. Simmba will release on December 28, 2018. He wrote: “Bone crushing love on the sets of #SIMMBA! The brilliant and epic combination of @itsrohitshetty and @ranveersingh ! The introduction of the stunning @saraalikhan95 and the madness and magic of the film! this has been such a super journey!!!! Can’t wait for all of you to discover and OWN the power of #SIMMBA on the 28th of December,2018!!! The new year comes with a bang!!!!!”

Simmba, as we know, is the official remake of Telugu hit Temper starring Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. It is a story about a police officer with temper issues. However, given the fact that Rohit and Ranveer are involved, one can expect some madcap comedy as well. What’s more, the film will also see Sara Ali Khan make her film debut. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter was earlier expected to make her debut with Kedarnath, but the project has now been delayed.

Talking about Simmba, Ranveer had said at a press conference, “It has been a mind, soul enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc. It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it. It is going to be a full on family entertainer and I want to be part of films like this in future.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 12:14 IST